April 22, 2020
GOOD. THE BAN ON ELECTIVE PROCEDURES IS SHAPING UP TO BE THE BIGGEST MISTAKE OF THE PANDEMIC. Hospitals and doctors are going broke, and people are missing important care — “elective” doesn’t mean “unimportant” — and the hospitals weren’t flooded anywhere but a few hotspots. UPMC says feared coronavirus surge ‘simply hasn’t happened,’ will resume elective surgeries. “Of 5,500 beds in the UPMC hospital system, only 2% are occupied by COVID-19 patients, as are 8% percent of intensive care beds, according to Yealy, who also said UPMC has strong supplies of protective equipment such as masks, shields and gowns.”