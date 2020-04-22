April 22, 2020

NEWS THAT MOST OF OUR PRESS CAN’T (OR WON’T) USE: How to cover Georgia’s Coronavirus reopening like a real journalist.

We’ve already seen plenty of journalistic errors in the coverage of this story since it broke over the weekend. The best example is CNN.com’s headline on the story that includes the phrase saying that the move, “… will likely please Trump,” thus ensuring that this issue will be seen as a yet another pro/con Trump dividing line where facts go to die. (HINT: Whether or not this move will “please Trump” is something that can be actually ascertained by asking the president about it at one of his daily news conferences. It could also be reported via sources, etc. You know, by using journalism).

We also have lots of supposedly objective journalists who have already gone on record, on social media and elsewhere, rooting heavily against, (and in some cases for), the Georgia experiment to succeed. Thus, anything those journalists write about how the Georgia reopening proceeds is hopelessly tainted by their all-too-public admissions about where they stand on the idea.

But so far, all I’ve done is give you yet another example of criticizing bad journalist conduct after the fact. However it’s a good jumping off point for the following three rules on how to cover this crucial Georgia reopening story fairly and accurately.