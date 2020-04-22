April 22, 2020
AND THE BACKLOG WHEN WE COME OUT OF THIS — ALWAYS SUPPOSING THEY EVER LET US — WILL BE A FAR WORSE OVERWHELMING OF THE SYSTEM THAN WINNIE THE FLU EVER WAS: Cancer and heart patients dying because of government-imposed shut downs.
