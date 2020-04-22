«
April 22, 2020

AND THE BACKLOG WHEN WE COME OUT OF THIS — ALWAYS SUPPOSING THEY EVER LET US — WILL BE A FAR WORSE OVERWHELMING OF THE SYSTEM THAN WINNIE THE FLU EVER WAS:   Cancer and heart patients dying because of government-imposed shut downs.

