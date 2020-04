NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Is China Preparing For War? “There’s a reason Beijing is aggressively pursuing a policy of total national self-sufficiency.”

The Three Gorges Dam is their fatal vulnerability. “Days after the first filling of the reservoir, around 80 hairline cracks were observed in the dam’s structure.” I’m expecting an earth-shattering kaboom, followed by a massive flood. You know, if things go badly.