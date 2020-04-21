April 21, 2020

ANALYSIS: TRUE. OMG Make It Stop! It’s not your imagination, every COVID-19 commercial IS THE SAME and this thread and video prove it (watch).

Apparently, modern network TV commercials only work in two modes: irony that wore out its welcome by the time David Letterman’s original NBC show went off the air, and cloying sentimentality with funeral dirge piano music. In 2015, Merrill Markoe, Letterman’s longtime former companion and original head writer dubbed the use of irony in commercials as the voice of “Your buddy the corporation.” I never thought I’d be looking forward to a time when corporations return to that sense of smug irony.