April 21, 2020

MISTER, WE COULD USE A MAN LIKE AL DAVIS AGAIN. That time the Raiders took a kicker in the first round: Inside the weirdest NFL draft pick ever.

“With the 17th pick of the 2000 NFL draft, the Oakland Raiders select Sebastian Janikowski, kicker, Florida State.”

Janikowski shrieks and runs outside, shouting as he races around a tennis court. Healy reels at what has happened: A kid from Poland who started playing football just four years ago is suddenly the only pure place-kicker to be a first-round draft pick in the history of the modern NFL.

Healy trots outside, and Janikowski turns to him.

“Hey!” he says, his face suddenly thoughtful. “Where is Oakland, anyway?”