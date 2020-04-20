April 20, 2020

MARK RIPPETOE IS NOT HAPPY: Will the Fitness Industry Survive the COVID-19 Pandemic? Some Important Things to Consider. “As far as the fitness industry is concerned, we’re all in trouble. Places like mine, which are paid for and debt-free, can hunker down for a while. Bigger commercial gyms, with a lot of floor and a lot of rent, and an equipment note and a big payroll, have a lot harder time. Gold’s has already permanently closed some locations, 24 Hour Fitness is looking at a reorganization, and all the other big chains are being forced to reevaluate their very existence under the threat of periodic closure by the mayor. They can compete with each other, but they can’t compete against the police.”

Huh. Gold’s is still deducting my membership every month.

But I doubt the lesson from this is that we’ll be closing constantly. In fact, the more likely consequence is that we’ll be slower to close next time, because of the memories of this closure.