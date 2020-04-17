April 17, 2020

INTERESTING: Antibody research indicates coronavirus may be far more widespread than known: Of 3,300 people in California county up to 4% found to have been infected. “The first large-scale community test of 3,300 people in Santa Clara County found that 2.5 to 4.2% of those tested were positive for antibodies — a number suggesting a far higher past infection rate than the official count. Based on the initial data, researchers estimate that the range of people who may have had the virus to be between 48,000 and 81,000 in the county of 2 million — as opposed to the approximately 1,000 in the county’s official tally at the time the samples were taken.”