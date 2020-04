SHE LED WITH HER CAREFULLY WAXED CHIN ON THIS ONE: GOP Mocks “Nancy Antoinette” Pelosi’s Quarantine Stash Of Expensive Ice Cream In A Very Expensive Freezer. “As this clip from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s interview on CBS’s ‘Late, Late Show’ began to circulate around the internet on Tuesday, the Trump campaign rapid response director Steve Guest pointed out that she is ‘eating $13 dollar a pint ice cream out of her $24,000 fridge.'”