«
»

April 17, 2020

CONDITIONS AT MEAT-PROCESSING PLANTS NEED TO BE BETTER. IF THEY COULDN’T HIRE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, THEY’D HAVE TO BE BETTER TO ATTRACT WORKERS: Beef processors are closing U.S. plants, warn of beef shortages and hoarding.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.