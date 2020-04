NOW OUT FROM ANDREW WAREHAM, WHOSE WORK I LOVE: Falling Into Battle (The War To End All Wars Book 1).

It’s next on my list. I’m currently reading Chris Durbin’s latest Carlisle & Holbrooke naval adventure, Perilous Shore, where the British “descent” on the French coast is going badly. I was working my way through Jonathan Maberry’s Joe Ledger series, but somehow reading about a guy working feverishly to stop global pandemics just wasn’t working for me.