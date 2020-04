SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: Judge Wyzanski on the Scope of the President’s Adjournment Power. “As Wyzanski’s opinion above indicates, President Trump’s position is not frivolous; rather, it is supported by some of our best parliamentary authority: Jeffferson’s Manual. In short, the merits of the President’s position remain unclear—the question remains one for the courts to decide. And if anyone tells you otherwise, and tells you the issue is clear, settled, or obvious ….”