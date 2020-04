LOOK, THIS IS WHY PLANNED ECONOMIES FAIL, AND IT ALL ENDS IN LACK OF TOILET PAPER, AND A HUNDRED THOUSAND SHOES, SIZE 2 FOR THE LEFT FOOT. EVEN WITH THE BEST INTENTIONS, NO ONE CAN KNOW WHAT THE POPULATION OF A CITY WANTS OR NEEDS, MUCH LESS THE POPULATION OF A STATE. THIS IS ALL INSANITY. AND IT’S HEADED TO VENEZUELA BY FALL UNLESS THE LOCKDOWN ENDS YESTERDAY: The surprising businesses countries do and don’t deem essential.