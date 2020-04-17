April 17, 2020

AND YES, I KNOW, A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE VIEWING TRUMP’S DECLARATION AS A HOPEFUL SIGN. I SEE IT AS HIS CONTINUING TO ALLOW US TO BE GOVERNED BY SCIENTISTS WITH PRETTY CHARTS. BECAUSE THAT WORKED SO WELL FOR THE USSR: Trump bows to bureaucrats, unveils a never-ending 3-phase program to end shutdowns.

They didn’t close us gradually. They can reopen like they closed.

Also, am I the only one who still remembers this was ALL about “bending the curve” which apparently auto-bent (because three weeks of isolation would be when it started to bend, but instead it never spiked. Even with all the dubious diagnostics and highly exaggerated “deaths.”)

SERIOUSLY people go outside. Being locked indoors with the MSM leads to strange amnesia and hysteria.