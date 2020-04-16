April 16, 2020

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: “My gut says that what Reade alleges did not happen. My head instructs that it is within the realm of possibility…”

“…and fairness requires acknowledging that. And there is another point to bear in mind: Double standards work in both directions. Those who disbelieved and diminished Christine Blasey Ford face the challenge of explaining why they seem so much more eager to credit Tara Reade’s account.”

Writes Ruth Marcus in “Assessing Tara Reade’s allegations” (WaPo). Marcus wrote a book about Christine Blasey Ford and concluded that she was telling the truth. This column is (or purports to be) Marcus’s effort to not be a hypocrite.