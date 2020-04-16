April 16, 2020

YEP. NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER THE LONG TERM, NOR WAS IT MEANT TO BE: The Lockdown Is Loosening Whether Government Likes It Or Not. It was supposed to be a short-term solution to prevent runaway transmission while we made adjustments. We need to transition to masks and social distancing but with steadily reduced business closures.

Related: “If there’s a lesson from Michigan for other states, it’s that imposing overly-strict rules or trying to sneak pet policy transformations into precautionary measures will provoke backlash that makes public health goals even more difficult to reach.”

Plus: “If state and local leaders want their people to consent to COVID-19 emergency measures and be partners in public health, rather than antagonists, they should look to Whitmer’s examples as what not to do.”