April 16, 2020

PUSHBACK: Pennsylvania State Senate votes to override governor’s stay-at-home order. “The measure, Senate Bill 613, would require the governor’s office to align with federal guidelines in determining which businesses will be allowed to reopen during the pandemic, allowing all those that can safely operate with mitigation strategies under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines. The measure passed the senate 29-21 Wednesday after passing the state House 107-95 Tuesday.”

So is this really about opening the liquor stores? “No state has done a worse job regulating the sale of alcohol during the pandemic than Pennsylvania.” Plus: “One way of looking at Pennsylvania’s liquor sales travails is as a failure of bureaucratic competence: Other states that control liquor sales have managed the pandemic lockdowns with far less disruption or danger. Another way of looking at it, however, is as a failure of the state control model. The fundamental reason why Pennsylvania has so thoroughly botched its liquor sale management is that the state has a near-monopoly on liquor sales within its borders.”