April 16, 2020

IT’S COMPLICATED: Netanyahu rival fails to form government, 4th Israeli election in one year likely. “After three elections in one year, the deadline elapsing increases the chances that Israel will be headed to the polls once again.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:56 pm
