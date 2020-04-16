April 16, 2020
ANY MODEL THAT IGNORES THE DIFFERENCE AMONG HUMAN CULTURES AND SUBCULTURES EVEN, AND PURPORTS TO BE ACCURATE FOR THE SPREAD OF AN INFECTIOUS DISEASE IS NOT MERELY INACCURATE. IT’S CRIMINAL: Israeli Professor Shows Virus Follows Fixed Pattern.
Further, any scientist who, with insufficiency of data panics countries into full lock down which will damage the economy and cause a lot more lives lost than could be shaved with the lock down is either stupid or malicious. Though frankly, there’s always the popular “both” option.