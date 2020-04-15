April 15, 2020

CHINA SYNDROME: Sources believe coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab as part of China’s efforts to compete with US. “COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China’s effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China’s government and seen relevant materials tell Fox News. This may be the ‘costliest government coverup of all time,’ one of the sources said.”

Flashback: Time to put China on lockdown for its dishonesty amid coronavirus crisis.

Also: Xi Jinping’s China did this: The corrupt, criminal regime wasted 40 days blocking information while it crushed domestic dissent and ensured COVID-19 would become a global pandemic.