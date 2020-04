INSIDE EVERY LIBERAL IS A TOTALITARIAN SCREAMING TO GET OUT: RFK widow Ethel Kennedy ‘loves’ Che Guevara, ‘has a subversive streak.’

Because Che was definitely a big fan of “subversives.”

Flashback: Tim Blair on Che Guevara: “So, for many, the question remains: how did such an incurable doofus, sadist and epic idiot attain such iconic status? Because lefties are suckers for a pretty picture.”

(classical reference in headline.)