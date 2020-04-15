April 15, 2020

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Free Money! Dems Team Up to Give Away the Farm, Barn & Outhouse. “For a not-untypical family like mine, that comes out to a stipend of $60,000 a year — even though my wife and I are still working fulltime at our pre-coronavirus jobs. The program would last for six months or until the unemployment rate returns to the pre-plague rate of 3.5%, whichever comes second. Bear with me here while I take you through some back-of-the-envelope math to figure out how much all this Emergency Money is going to cost…”

AND LATER TODAY: VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit and Kruiser at 3:30 Eastern.