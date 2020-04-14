April 14, 2020

CHINA IS TRYING TO USE THE WUHAN CORONAVIRUS TO OBTAIN GLOBAL ADVANTAGE. “The CCP has no only one concern, staying in power. That the CCP even bothers with public diplomacy has everything to do with threatening the world rather than trying to convince anyone of their position. Chinese propaganda is not about winning friends, it’s about letting all know the consequences if the CCP is not happy.”

They’re weaker than they realize. But then, so was the Kaiser, and that ended badly for everyone.

On the other hand, there’s some evidence that they’re feeling desperate.

UPDATE: Possibly related: Kudlow: ‘Pay The Moving Costs’ Of American Companies Leaving China. “The same day Japan announced that it would spend upwards of $2.2 billion to get its corporations out of China and either back home or spread throughout southeast Asia, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said the U.S. should ‘pay the moving costs’ of every American company that wants out of China.”