April 15, 2020

I WOULD SAY IT’S MORE OF A RESULT, BUT I THINK IT’S SELF-EXACERBATING: Does Liberalism Cause Mental Illness? ” Top line: liberals are more than twice as likely as conservatives to be found to have a mental health condition. . . . Especially notable is the lower chart, which shows that ‘very liberal’ whites are much more likely to have mental health problems than ‘very liberal’ non-whites. I’d love to see this broken out further by income, as I suspect that problem is especially strong with rich white liberals. Turns out this isn’t an isolated finding.”

Woke politics is a species of weaponized neuroticism, and neurotics are often found among the spoiled. But if you pay much serious attention to it, it’ll make you crazier.