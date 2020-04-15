April 15, 2020

BULLIES: Radical trans rights activists threaten journalist for writing Animal Crossing article.

Erina Rose, a young gaming journalist at the Australian startup Sausage Roll, wrote on how the mega-hit Animal Crossing had been censored for the western market to cater to LGBT groups. Her piece, published March 24, outlined how the game had changed “gender” with “style” in the title screen to avoid upsetting social justice warriors who didn’t want to identify as either male or female in the game.

Rose used evidence from three international versions of the game, which demonstrated the only edition where “sex” is censored is in the English one.

In a screenshot from Rose’s article, she demonstrates that in the Japanese version, “boy” or “girl” is still an option to be selected. But in the English version of the same game, the gendered terms have been replaced with “style.”

She also claims a source who worked at Nintendo on the Animal Crossing development team admitted to her the game had been changed to not upset LGBT groups.

Following the publication of the article, Rose began receiving horrific threats and abuse to her Twitter account and email.