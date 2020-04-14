April 14, 2020

CHRIS CUOMO DENIES VENTING ABOUT CNN, THANKS JEFF ZUCKER PERSONALLY:

CNN primetime host Christopher Cuomo bizarrely denied expressing dissatisfaction with his job during a live monologue on his radio program, claiming: “I never said it.”

During Monday’s edition of his SiriusXM show, Cuomo said he no longer enjoys what he does “professionally” and conceded to “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.” He also said his duties of hosting Cuomo Prime Time are not “worth my time.”

“It’s not true,” Cuomo told listeners on Tuesday of his surprising remarks, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I never said it. I never meant it.”

“I have never been in a better position, professionally, than I am in right now. They’ve been so good. They’ve been so supportive of me in ways I could never have imagined,” Cuomo, who is under self-quarantine after contracting the Chinese coronavirus, said of CNN. “I’ve never had a group of people professionally care about me the way they have shown. I’ll never be able to repay them, but I’ll try hard to do so. I’ve never been more grateful. I’ve never been on a better team.”