April 14, 2020

NEWS FROM MY NECK OF THE WOODS: Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs outlines 6-week reopening plan from coronavirus shutdown. “The news comes as the Knox County Health Department released its active coronavirus cases count at 35 on Tuesday, down from 36 on Monday. Jacobs cited the stabilizing numbers in his announcement.” This sounds sensible to me. It’s contingent on numbers remaining good, as it should be.

UPDATE: From the comments: “This is the first actual plan I’ve seen, rather than just a plan to announce a plan sometime soon. And it’s not a bad one either.”