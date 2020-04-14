April 14, 2020

IT CERTAINLY OUGHT TO: Biden’s Weakness on China Could Prove to Be His Downfall. “Biden has downplayed the economic threat from China for years. Not understanding the hazard the repressive Communist Party regime has for the world is a dereliction of duty, especially for a seasoned candidate who held a top position in the White House for two terms. Biden is either hopelessly outclassed or playing politics in a generational crisis. Both are certainly unacceptable in the world that we live in today.”

FLASHBACK: 6 facts about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China.

In December 2013, Hunter landed in Beijing aboard Air Force Two, accompanying his father on an official visit to China. Less than two weeks later, Hunter’s company, Rosemont Seneca, became a partner in a new investment company backed by the state-owned Bank of China. Christening the new firm Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), the partners set out to raise $1 billion for the new fund. Representatives of the Biden family have denied any connection between the vice president’s visit and Hunter’s business. However, a BHR representative told The New Yorker earlier this year that Hunter used the opportunity to introduce his father to Chinese private equity executive Jonathan Li, who became CEO of BHR after the deal’s conclusion.

It isn’t so much that Biden is weak on China than it is that he and his sole surviving son are inextricably intertwined with Beijing.