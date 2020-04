KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Bernie’s Endorsement Won’t Send the Progs Flocking to Biden. “While the youth vote is always sought-after, it never quite materializes on election day the way people think it will. Bernie may have been the one nominee who could have changed that. If the Biden people are hoping Sanders’s endorsement is going to suddenly make Joe popular with a voting bloc he struggles with, they’re going to be sorely disappointed.”

Fingers crossed…