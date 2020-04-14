April 14, 2020
IT AIN’T THE WAY I WANTED IT! I CAN HANDLE THINGS! I’M SMART! NOT LIKE EVERYBODY SAYS… LIKE DUMB… I’M SMART AND I WANT RESPECT! Coronavirus-stricken Chris Cuomo trashes CNN gig during radio show meltdown.
As James Hasson, formerly of the Washington Examiner tweeted last August, “The funniest part of the Cuomo freakout is that if he’d just said ‘get a life, I’m out with my family,’ then people would have sympathized with him. But because he took it to 11 and compared ‘fredo’ to the n-word—and CNN PR doubled down on it—everyone will now call him Fredo.”