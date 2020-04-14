April 14, 2020

IT AIN’T THE WAY I WANTED IT! I CAN HANDLE THINGS! I’M SMART! NOT LIKE EVERYBODY SAYS… LIKE DUMB… I’M SMART AND I WANT RESPECT! Coronavirus-stricken Chris Cuomo trashes CNN gig during radio show meltdown.

As James Hasson‏, formerly of the Washington Examiner tweeted last August, “The funniest part of the Cuomo freakout is that if he’d just said ‘get a life, I’m out with my family,’ then people would have sympathized with him. But because he took it to 11 and compared ‘fredo’ to the n-word—and CNN PR doubled down on it—everyone will now call him Fredo.”