LOOK, THE MARXISTS WERE FASCINATED WITH “SCIENTIFIC GOVERNMENT” AND WE KNOW HOW THAT WORKED. THE LAST THING WE WANT IS TO GIVE DOCTORS THE KEYS TO OUR ECONOMY: Anthony Fauci Wrong About A Whole Lot.

Okay, if you guys want a doctor to put in charge of the economy, I have one among my “kids” (fans who are young enough to be my kids) and a couple that comment on my blog. They, at least, will err on the side of individual freedom.