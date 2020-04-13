April 13, 2020

BECAUSE YOUR GOVERNOR, GRETCHEN “HALF” WHITMER IS DUMB AS A BAG OF HAMMERS? Critics: Why are Michigan’s restrictions different than other states’?

Businesses in Michigan are looking to Ohio and Indiana and trying to figure out why their state is different, said Brian Calley, Republican former lieutenant governor and president of the Small Business Association of Michigan.

There are businesses that can’t operate that provide necessary services, Calley said. He mentioned the example of homeowners who need lawn maintenance to keep mosquitoes at bay.

“We’re an outlier on public health outcomes and we’re an outlier on how we’ve constructed the stay-at-home order,” Calley said. “Why is that?”