NO, BUT IT MIGHT BE THE GATEWAY TO IT: Crisis schooling not the same as normal homeschooling.

Previously, I couldn’t get my 14-year-old to even consider homeschooling. Mostly because his middle school is half-populated by available teenage girls, and our house isn’t. But after a couple weeks of e-schooling, he’s starting to see some advantages, such as a shorter school day and not having to get up at oh-dark-thirty to accommodate a ridiculously early start.