April 13, 2020

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Democrats Would Rather Blame Trump than China for the Pandemic.

As I say, it gets easier and easier to figure out who’s on the payroll, or at least on the team.

Related: Don Surber: Media roots for COVID-19 over hydroxychloroquine. “Given the widespread acceptance by treating physicians of hydroxychloroquine, it is irresponsible and dangerous to cast shade on this life-saving treatment. The American media could not care less about informing the public. Journalists serve only to spin nowadays.”

Our media’s behavior has gone from pathological to outright dangerous. How many people will die as a result of their dedication to a politicized narrative?