April 13, 2020

HILLARY CHABOT: Sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden splits Democrats: Deleted NYT tweet fuels uproar over accusations.

Conservatives and liberals found rare common ground Saturday, blasting the Democratic Party and the media for glaring #MeToo hypocrisy amid a decades-old sex assault accusation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The squabble comes as Democrats desperately try to unite the party against President Trump less than a week after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential contest.

The New York Times released a long article Saturday about Tara Reade, a former Biden staffer who says the then-senator sexually assaulted her in 1993. The article — released a week after Biden had already secured the nomination — even gave readers a handy summation.

“The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden,” it stated.

Critics ticked off a long list of issues with the story Saturday, but the most damning might have come from the paper itself.

An early-morning version tweeted out by the New York Times read: “The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.”

That sentence was quietly edited and the tweet deleted hours later.

“Amazing retroactive whitewashing after they published their own story,” tweeted Glenn Greenwald, co-founder of the progressive online news site The Intercept.

Other complaints suggested mainstream news outlets like CNN and The Washington Post ignored the story altogether until Biden was secure as the presumptive nominee.