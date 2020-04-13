April 13, 2020
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Coronavirus could keep Boston University campus closed til 2021. “The plan recognizes the start of the fall 2020 term may have to be delayed and that a January reopening might be necessary.”
