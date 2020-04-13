April 13, 2020
JOHN TAMNY: The U.S. Economy Will Come Roaring Back, Despite Plans of Politicians. This is pretty much my take, despite all the gloom and doom. Of course I don’t really know, but neither does anyone else currently pontificating.
