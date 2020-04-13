«
»

April 13, 2020

JOHN TAMNY: The U.S. Economy Will Come Roaring Back, Despite Plans of Politicians. This is pretty much my take, despite all the gloom and doom. Of course I don’t really know, but neither does anyone else currently pontificating.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:13 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.