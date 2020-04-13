April 13, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Coronavirus Quarantine Easter Monday Reflections. “There was something beautiful in the way people of Christian faith rallied to make sure that Easter Sunday services would still be celebrated in some fashion. Viewing it all through a television or computer could be seen as detached and clinical, but I found it to be a wonderful testament to the spirit of true believers. We couldn’t have what we wanted, but we made sure that we celebrated the most sacred of days was still celebrated in the best way that we could fashion a community to do so.”