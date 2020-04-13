April 13, 2020

REPORT: 10,000 miles in a Porsche Cayenne. I never cease to be amused at how today’s SUVs and luxury sedans compare with the supercars of my youth: “On its stock Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport summer tires, our 4708-pound Cayenne stops from 70 mph in 158 feet and holds onto the skidpad at 0.95 g. While those aren’t mind-blowing numbers, remember, this is just the base Cayenne model. With a modest 335 horsepower from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, the Cayenne scoots to 60 in just 4.9 seconds and trips the quarter-mile lights in 13.5 seconds at 102 mph.”