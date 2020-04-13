April 13, 2020

ANSWERING THE CALL… AGAIN: More Than 25,000 Former Soldiers Have Now Volunteered to Return to Duty. “The service first sent out an appeal in late March to retired officers and enlisted soldiers from a targeted set of specialties, asking for volunteers to re-don the uniform and reinforce Army communities thinned by emergency field hospital and personnel deployments to regions hit hardest by the virus. It would ultimately expand the call for volunteers to recently separated soldiers in the Individual Ready Reserve and to ‘gray-area’ soldiers — Guardsmen and reservists who have completed 20 years but haven’t yet met requirements for retirement.”