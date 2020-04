TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT: Executive order to reopen businesses expected next week. “This announcement came hours after Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick said on a town hall call with the Texas GOP that he would like to start opening businesses back up by the first week of May. ‘We’re not going to open up everything immediately, but it will be done in phases, but we need to get started, and I hope that’s the first week of May, barring any unforeseen big spikes,’ Patrick said on the call.”