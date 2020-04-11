April 11, 2020

NEWS FROM MY NECK OF THE WOODS:

The Knox County Health Department is reporting one new case on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 155.

There are now 28 active cases in the county as of April 11.

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 123. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

19 of the 155 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

In Knox County, 3,410 total COVID-19 tests have now been conducted.