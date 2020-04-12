April 12, 2020

JOEL KOTKIN: OLIGARCHY AND PESTILENCE. “When he takes office – or some other more sentient figure like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – the new President will inherit a governmental apparatus committed to the expansion of its own power. It will enjoy the support of Wall Street grandees and high-tech oligarchs seeking both social status and easy profits from an “energy transition.” Unless carefully controlled and monitored, the response to the current pandemic could end up leaving us with a system more akin to China’s authoritarian order, dominated by a narrow class of Mandarins and billionaires.”

Well, China has been the model for our ruling class for a while now. This is why it’s important to re-elect the ruling class’s enemy, and give him both houses of Congress.