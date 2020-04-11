April 11, 2020

CURVE, FLATTENED: Doctors: Eight Reasons to End the Lockdowns Now. I’d give it a week or two more, myself. But it was never meant to be more than a temporary response. Now the thing to do is to let up in areas where it’s safe to do so, in ways that maximize benefits while minimizing increased danger. NYC, on the other hand, will have to stay locked down for quite a while longer.

Excerpt: “Those who want to continue the lockdown indefinitely should show clear evidence regarding the benefits of indefinite lockdown. There needs to be a clear reliable model that shows how many additional lives will be saved considering we have already flattened the curve and there is essentially no further risk of overwhelming the health care system. The previous models were wrong. The consequences of indefinite lockdown are quite staggering, to the tune of one million jobs lost per day.”