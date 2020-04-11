April 11, 2020

EVERY JOKE IS A TINY REVOLUTION: One Twitter account may have the best way to silence the rise of Chinese trolls: Winnie the Pooh is the answer.

Shades of the old Soviet Union joke: “Is it true that there is freedom of speech in the USSR, just like in the USA? Yes! In the USA, you can stand in front of the White House in Washington, DC, and yell, ‘Down with Ronald Reagan,’ and you will not be punished. Equally, you can also stand in Red Square in Moscow and yell, ‘Down with Ronald Reagan,’ and you will not be punished.”

(Classical reference in headline.)