April 11, 2020

SCIENTIFIC STANDARDS VARY ACCORDING TO RHETORICAL NEED: The Face Mask Debate Reveals a Scientific Double Standard: No one complained about the lack of evidence for 20-second hand-washing. So why did we treat face masks differently?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:07 am
