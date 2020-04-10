April 10, 2020

NEWS FROM MY NECK OF THE WOODS: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases down to 35, 154 total; race, zip code data coming today.

The Knox County Health Department is reporting two new cases on Friday, bringing the total case number to 154.

There are now 35 active cases in the county as of April 10, down from 42 on Thursday.

“We’re seeing a slowed rate of increase in our cases, which is exactly what we are wanting to see and we are encouraged by that with the social distancing we have going on,” Charity Menefee, director of Communicable and Environmental Disease at KCHD, said. “But we are still seeing a steady increase in cases. We have not started going down the other side of the curve yet. We are still going up.”

The total number of recovered cases now stands at 115, up from 106 on Thursday. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Eighteen of the 154 cases have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. This figure does not reflect the number of patients currently hospitalized in the county.

In Knox County, 3,150 total tests have now been conducted.