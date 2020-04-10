April 10, 2020

WHEN EVEN EZRA KLEIN IS WORRIED ABOUT OVERINTRUSIVE GOVERNMENT, YOUR REOPENING PLAN NEEDS WORK: I’ve read the plans to reopen the economy. They’re scary.

Right and left, all the plans he’s reviewing basically come from think tanks. I expect that Trump’s plan will be better. But note that it’s all basically up to governors:

The White House cannot unilaterally reopen the country. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued federal guidance advising people to avoid social gatherings, work from home and use pickup and delivery options for food, it is state officials who have put the force of law behind those suggestions. The CDC guidance is set to expire April 30, but the states are free to choose their own paths. Already, the state directives have varied in timing and in severity, and that is certain to continue as they are rolled back. . . . Among those pushing to reopen the economy, according to senior administration officials, is Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff and a top adviser to Trump. Short has argued there will be fewer deaths than the models show and that the country has already overreacted, according to people with knowledge of his comments. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, said Thursday that some places might reopen sooner than others, and that hard-hit New York, for example, shouldn’t loosen its restrictions until there was a “very steep decline” in infections.

The President can mostly just recommend, and offer help. Governors are in the driver’s seat here.