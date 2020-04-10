April 10, 2020

THE REPORTING IS ALWAYS QUESTIONABLE, BUT IT’S LOOKING AS IF WASHINGTON STATE IS ON THE BACKSIDE OF THE CURVE. Here’s the “confirmed cases” graph:

And here’s the chart for deaths, which are usually a lagging indicator.

Either social distancing has worked, or it’s burning out on its own. Sadly, I’m pretty sure it’s the former. Why are deaths improving faster than number of cases here? I’m guessing, but probably because the disease started with retirement homes, where the death rate was huge, and has now moved to a more general population. And perhaps treatment is better. But that’s just my guess.

A friend on Facebook raises a good point, though: “What I would like to see from these ‘deep thinkers’ is what would constitute success? Hold them to it.”

Related: Seattle’s Army-built field hospital is coming down without treating a single patient. “Even as some questions remain about the extent of the outbreak in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday announced he would return to the federal government the field hospital recently assembled in Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center to help the health care system cope with the new coronavirus. With the USNS Comfort still stationed in New York, and the USNS Mercy in Los Angeles, Inslee’s decision could mark the first return of hospital beds to the federal government during the pandemic from anywhere in the nation.”