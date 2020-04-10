«
April 10, 2020

CONSERVATIVE BLOGGER JENNIFER RUBIN OFFERS JOE BIDEN CAMPAIGN ADVICE: Accuse Trump of willingness to kill people.

Hasn’t that already been done, during the 2012 election cycle, when Rubin was supporting the Romney-Ryan ticket?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:45 am
